Governor questions Bengal govt’s red carpet to WHO team

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Apr 23: West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankar has fired another salvo at the West Bengal government over the red carpet treatment for a World Health Organisation team.

He also asked the government about the outcome of the visit. "Urge @MamataOfficial to ensure seamless way forward for Central Teams. Concerned at Rebuff to Central Teams.

Red Carpet visit of WHO to East Midnapur and Bishnupur. What outcome and gain of WHO visit? Declare! Time to take to Constitution. Let concerned handle Mikes/Brooms," Dhankar tweeted.

Dhankar tweeted amid the visits by an inter-ministerial central team to Bengal, which had initially triggered a controversy with the state government criticising the Centre's decision to send these teams as undesirable.

A team of the WHO representatives had visited the districts of East Midnapore, which is a red zone and Bankura, an Orange zone on Monday. The administration was fully cooperative with the team during its one day visit.

The BJP had criticised the Bengal government for preferring foreign advice over those coming from the Centre.