Governor dissolves J&K assembly after Mehbooba stakes claim to form govt

Srinagar, Nov 21: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday dissolved the Assembly even as former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti staked a claim to form the government with the support of the National Conference and the Congress party.

Minutes before the official order from Raj Bhavan came in, Mehbooba had tweeted a letter addressed to the Governor which said that she would be seeking an appointment with the Governor soon to stake government formation. Mehbooba's letter said that with the support of National Conference and Congress, they collectively have 56 seats and would like to form the government.

Former J&K CM and President of PDP Mehbooba Mufti writes to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik to stake the claim for forming govt in the state. The letter reads, "You might have gathered from media reports that Congress and NC have decided to extend support to our party to form govt." pic.twitter.com/F7coNfKO44 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

The majority mark needed to form the government in 89 seats Jammu and Kashmir assembly is 44 seats. PDP has had won 28 seats in the elections, while the NC and Congress had 15 and 12 seats, respectively.

Earlier, Sajjad Lone, chairman of the Peoples Conference, has also staked claim to form the government, asserting he has the support of the BJP and 18 other elected members. The BJP has 25 legislators and the Peoples Conference has 2.

Governor's rule was clamped in J and K on June 19 for a 6-month period following the collapse of the PDP-BJP coalition government after the saffron party withdrew support. The state assembly was also kept in suspended animation so that political parties could explore the possibility of forming a new government. The decision by Governor Satyapal Malik to dissolve the state assembly under the relevant provisions in the state constitution was announced in an official communique. The state is now headed for another spell of central rule beyond December 18 when the governor's rule comes to an end.