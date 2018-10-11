Government tweaks customs duty on certain products

New Delhi, Oct 11: The Union Government on Thursday changed custom duty on certain products including telephones and smartwatches.

This is the second round of increase in custom duties as the government looks to cut down on non-essential imports in the face of a weakening rupee and massive outflows.

The Finance Ministry has raised customs duty from 10% to 20% on telephone sets, including telephones for cellular networks or for other wireless networks.

Finance Ministry has levied 10% customs duty on smartwatches, optical transport equipment, a combination of one or more of Packet Optical Transport Product or Switch (POTP or POTS), Optical Transport Network (OTN)products, Soft switches and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)equipment, reported ANI.

10% custom duty has also been levied on Carrier Ethernet Switch, Packet Transport Node (PTN) products, Multiprotocol Label Switching Transport Profile (MPLS-TP) products and Multiple Input/Multiple Output (MIMO).

Customs Duty is a tariff or tax imposed on goods when transported across international borders. Customs Duty is a type of indirect tax levied on goods imported into India as well as on goods exported from India.