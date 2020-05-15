Government to launch Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

India

New Delhi, May 15: Government to launch Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for integrated, sustainable, inclusive development of marine and inland fisheries to plug critical gaps in fisheries value chain; move will provide employment to over 55 lakh persons & double exports to Rs 1 lakh crore.

In her third consecutive press briefing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays down the third tranche of the 20 lakh crore economic package announced under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' for agriculture, dairy, animal husbandry, fisheries and other allied activities.

Sitharaman has been announcing measures under the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to mitigate the damage done by the coronavirus-induced lockdown since 25 March.