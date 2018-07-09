Government shortlists six Institutions of Eminence three each from Public and private sectors

New Delhi, July 9: On the recommendations of an Empowered Expert Committee (EEC), the government has shortlisted six Institutions of Eminence (IoEs) 3 from the Public Sector and three from the private sector. The report recommended selection of six institutions as Institutions of Eminence.

The details of these Institutions are like this. Public Sector institutions included: (i) Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka; (ii) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Maharashtra; and (iii) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi while Private Sector: (i) Jio Institute (Reliance Foundation), Pune under Green Field Category; (ii) Birla Institute of Technology & Sciences, Pilani, Rajasthan; and (iii) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka.

Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar said that this was a landmark decision and goes far beyond graded autonomy. It will ensure complete autonomy to the selected institutions and facilitate them to grow more rapidly. At the same time, they will get more opportunity to scale up their operations with more skills and quality improvement so that they become World Class Institutions in the field of education, the Minister added.

It is expected that the above selected Institutions will come up in top 500 of the world ranking in 10 years and in top 100 of the world ranking eventually overtime. To achieve the top world ranking, these Institutions shall be provided with greater autonomy to admit foreign students up to 30 per cent of admitted students; to recruit foreign faculty up to 25 per cent of faculty strength; to offer online courses up to 20 per cent of its programmes; to enter into academic collaboration with top 500 in the world ranking Institutions without permission of UGC; free to fix and charge fees from foreign students without restriction; flexibility of course structure in terms of number of credit hours and years to take a degree; complete flexibility in fixing of curriculum and syllabus, among others. Each public Institution selected as 'Institution of Eminence' will get financial assistance up to Rs. 1,000 Crore over the period of five years under this scheme.

The government approved the scheme of providing Regulatory Architecture for setting up and upgrading of 20 Institutions -- 10 from public sector and 10 from private sector -- as world class teaching and research institutions called as 'Institutions of Eminence'. The Regulatory Architecture has been provided in the form of UGC (Declaration of Government Institutions as Institutions of Eminence) Guidelines, 2017 for public Institutions and UGC Regulations, 2017 for private Institutions.

Under this scheme, 114 applications (74 from public sector & 40 from private sector) were received in the Ministry for selection of IoEs. In order to select the Institutions as IoEs, an Empowered Expert Committee (EEC) comprising N Gopalaswami (Chairman), Prof. Tarun Khanna, Prof. Pritam Singh and Smt. Renu Khatore was formed.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day