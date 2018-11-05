Government seems helpless; exploring all possible option to built Ram Temple post-judgment

New Delhi, Nov 5: The government seems to be helpless on the issue of Ram Temple as despite all posturing and statements made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, it is neither in a position to bring ordinance nor bill in Parliament to facilitate construction of Ram Temple. However, the government is looking for all possible options even for post judgment situation.

Sources in the government is of the view that if need be the government will even change the basis on which the judgment is to be delivered. No one can influence the court but basis of the judgment could be changed if need be. The Supreme Court of India is suppose to give verdict on the basis of facts and responsibility of Parliament is to make laws."

Another source said that but one thing is clear the government will be waiting till the judgment comes as it is left with no option. Strategically people opposing the temple has been successful in lingering the matter further on. It is at the moment in no position that when the hearing on the matter will start.

People putting the matter of Somnath Temple and Ramnath Temple in juxtaposition were also answered when sources said that the issue of Somnath Temple was different as there was no dispute in the case and temple was built by making a trust and no tax payers' money was used there but here there is a case of title suit which is lingering the matter. Political analyst say it is wrong to say that only the BJP wants to take political benefit out of it. All India Babri Action Committee committed that if remains of temple is found beneath debris of Babri mosque by Syed Shahabuddin and many others who agreed that they would relinquish the claim over the place but when it was proved that there was a 10th century temple they did not do so rather they changed their narrative that archeological survey had not done it properly.

Sources said that since the court has not given any specific date for it so the matter is going to go on further but now the government is looking at all possibilities and possible options as it is certain that no one it ready for anything less than a Ram Temple there. One more thing is very clear that they are exploring option for post judgment situations as well. The BJP also want to keep the matter alive so stone carving, Ram Temple statue and many other such activity will continue.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath too is likely to announce something in this regard on Diwali in Ayodhya however any decision will be taken with the consultation of the Centre. Actually there is a pressure on the organisation from its own cadre and workers that it should not be delayed further. There is a general understanding evolving in the country that the matter is unnecessary is getting delayed.