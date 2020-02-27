Government scraps Jammu and Kashmir Bank recruitment process

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Feb 27: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday scrapped the process for the recruitment of 250 probationary bank officers and 1,200 banking associates. The recruitment process began in 2018.

"Ongoing recruitment process for Bank recuitment posts has been scrapped. Bank is being advised to ensure that applicants eligible in the last recruitment process shall be eligible for the fresh recruitment," said Rohit Kansal, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary.

"Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council has directed to Finance Dept to advise J&K Bank to initiate a fresh, fair and transparent process for recruitment of 250 Probationary Officers and 1,200 banking associates through IBPS. Process to be completed within 3 months," he added.

Kansal said that the issues had been ongoing since 2018 and noted that various "legal infirmities" had been pointed out in the ongoing process.

Kansal, who is also the government's spokesperson, said that the decision was taken by the Administrative Council which met here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G.C. Murmu.

The Council, he said, therefore, directed the finance department to advise J&K Bank to initiate a fresh, fair, norm based and transparent recruitment for 250 Probationary Officers and 1200 banking Associates in the J&K Bank through the IBPS.

"The entire recruitment process will be completed on a fast track basis within three months. The detailed modalities and announcements in this regard will be finalised by the bank in its next board meeting", Kansal said.

The bank is being advised to ensure that all applicants eligible in the last recruitment which has been cancelled shall be eligible for the fresh recruitment also, he added.

In October 2018, J&K Bank had advertised for 250 vacancies of POs and a three-phase recruitment process.

According to the bank's notification, an initial preliminary examination is to be followed by the mains, and finally the interview round.