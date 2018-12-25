Government plans bonus on MSP for every farmer to end subsidy and loan waiver

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 25: To counter the move of loan waiver adopted by the recently elected Congress governments in different states and to end agriculture subsidy, the government is planning to give ba onus on minimum support price (MSP) per acre to farmers.

The matter was discussed in the standing committee of Parliament on agriculture which is talking about giving the onus to all small and big farmers across the country.

It is also being said that not only bonus but farmers should also be given a better training to take a better crop and its sale. This discussion was done in view of subsidy being given to farmers. Experts are of the view that the loan waiver gives farmers only immediate relief. So why not do something that would give them long-term benefits.

The matter has extensively been discussed that how crop insurance is made more useful to farmers. In this regard only, barrier for crop insurance is being considered to done away with. Most of the members of the standing committee are of the view that farmers have this opinion that crop insurance benefits insurance companies more than the farmers.

Also read: It's not a tough call for BJP to drop five sitting Lok Sabha MPs in Bihar after alliance

One of the member of Parliament standing committee said that as far as subsidy of the farmers is concerned, they get it for fertilizers, electricity and in some states interest-free loans. So to end this, bonus to farmers is being considered. On being asked that how much the bonus should be, he said that the government must think about it considering how much money it has in its coffer.

On the other hand, a farmer leader and Lok Sabha MP of Swabhiman Paksh Raju Shetti said that while deciding bonus agriculture laborers and people taking land on rent must not be forgotten. He said that Telengana is providing a certain amount of bonus to every kind of farmer which can also be considered.