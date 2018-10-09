India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Government not to respond in MJ Akbar's case; will wait for him to clarify in individual capacity

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 9: Many heads have already rolled with the social media flooded with the 'MeToo Campaign' against sexual harassment. Minister of State for external affairs M J Akbar too has been alleged of sexual harassment by one of the journalists named Priya Ramani. She alleged that during one of his journalistic assignment, he had made her feel uncomfortable and harassed her in a hotel room.

    Minister of State for external affairs M J Akbar
    Minister of State for external affairs M J Akbar

    The question concerning junior minister in the ministry of External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was not answered by her. She refused to comment on the issue when media persons asked her. It is not only that Sushma Swaraj had avoided the question but the ministry is also not responding to the queries asked from it.

    Sources in the ministry said that allegations of misconduct made against the junior minister do not pertain to his tenure as a minister of the government. So the government will not give any response on this issue. But MJ Akbar on his individual capacity is free to respond to media query when he comes back to the country. The ministry will not release any statement on this issue.

    [Minister MJ Akbar named in #MeToo, Sushma Swaraj ducks questions]

    Sources further said but this was the decision of the government prior to the statement made by Union women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi who later said that investigation must be made against these allegations while Sushma had taken the official line of the government.

    The government is now waiting for M J Akbar to reach Delhi as he is away in Nigeria on an official tour. So it is now up to him if he himself takes a call on it and resigns but the government stand is clear on this issue. The government is of the view that these allegations are of the time when Akbar was not a minister so there is no question of government taking any call on it.

    ['Tanushree Dutta motivated me to speak up', says Vinta Nanda who accused Alok Nath of rape]

    Sources said that it is most unlikely that the government will ask him to quite. However, he will definitely be asked clarification on the issue as soon as he reaches New Delhi. Women from different professions have flooded social media with 'MeToo in India' messages. They have been narrating horrific stories about their encounter with sexual harassment mostly at workplace.

    Read more about:

    metoo mj akbar sexual harassment

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 20:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue