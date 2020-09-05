Government jobs: No restriction or ban on filling up of posts, says finance ministry

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 05: There is no restriction on filling up of vacant posts or recruitment of government jobs through agencies, the Centre said on September 5, adding the circular issued the previous day was for the procedure for creating positions.

"There is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in Govt of India. Normal recruitments through govt agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Railway Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Dept. of Expenditure circular dated 04 Sept 2020 deals with internal procedure for creation of posts and does NOT in any way affect or curtail recruitment," the Ministry of Finance tweeted to clarify some points of the circular.

In the list of measure, the government advised against expenditure on functions (celebration of Foundation Day, etc) and also on travel and mementoes for such events.

"In the context of the present fiscal situation and the consequent pressure on Government resources, there is a need for further economy and rationalisation of non-priority expenditure, while protecting and preserving priority expenditure," the department had said.

In the circular, dated September 4, the Department of Expenditure, which comes under the Ministry of Finance, banned some non-developmental expenditures to "ensure availability of adequate resources for meeting the needs of critical priority schemes".

The Centre, in the document, also announced "a ban on creation of new posts, except with the approval of Department of Expenditure, in Ministries/Departments, Attached Offices, Subordinate Offices, Statutory Bodies and Autonomous Bodies."