  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Government imposes ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu And Kashmir

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: Separatist group Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned Thursday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged anti-national and subversive activities, officials said.

    Government imposes ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu And Kashmir

    [Cabinet approves 10 pc reservation for general category poor in J-K]

    A notification on the ban was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The separatist group is alleged to be involved in anti-national and subversive activities in the country and is in close touch with militant outfits.

    Security forces launched a crackdown on separatist forces and arrested many leaders and cadres of the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir after the February 14 terrorist attack in Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir ban separatist kashmir separatists

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue