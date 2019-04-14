  • search
    Government has failed to create jobs say Puducherry voters

    Puducherry, Apr 14: The Puducherry Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (61.97%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (54.02%), and Better Roads (38.33%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Puducherry.

    An survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms shows that the performance of the government on top-most voters' priority of Better Employment Opportunities (2.98 on a scale of 5) was rated as Below Average, while for Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (3.02) and Better Roads (3.26), the performance was rated as Above Average.

    In rural Puducherry, top most voters' priorities were Drinking Water (43%), Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (42%), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (38%).

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Drinking Water (2.84 on a scale of 5) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.93) was rated as Below Average, while for Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (3.21) the performance was Above Average.

    In rural Puducherry, the government has performed poorly on Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.91) and Better Employment Opportunities (2.93).

    For urban voters in Puducherry, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (77%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (64%), and Noise Pollution (52%).

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (3.00 on a scale of 5), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (3.07), and Noise Pollution (3.07) was rated as Average and Above Average, respectively.

    It is encouraging to see that on most urban voters' priorities in Puducherry, government's performance was rated as Above Average.

