Government has failed on almost all counts say Kerala voters

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: The Kerala Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (47.42%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (45.24%), and Drinking Water (44.77%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Kerala.

A survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that the performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (1.95 on a scale of 5), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.02), and Drinking Water (1.99) was rated as Below Average.

In rural Kerala, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (49%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (45%), and Drinking Water (40%).

Also Read | Goa voters want jobs, better garbage clearance

The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (1.93 on a scale of 5), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.07), and Drinking Water (2.10) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Better Roads (1.96) and Better Public Transport (2.09) in rural Kerala.

For the urban voters in Kerala, the top most priorities were Drinking Water (48%), Better Employment Opportunities (46%), and Better Hospitals/ Primary Healthcare Centres (45%).

The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Drinking Water (1.93 on a scale of 5), Better Employment Opportunities (1.96), Better Hospitals/ Primary Healthcare Centres (1.99) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly on Better Public Transport (1.93) and Water and Air Pollution (1.94) in urban Kerala.