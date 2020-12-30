Government funds diverted into NSCN (IM)’s coffers: NIA

Pro Khalistan SJF instigating Sikhs in Army, youth to rise in mutiny against India: NIA

New Delhi, Dec 30:

New Delhi, Dec 30: The probe by the National Investigation Agency has revealed that a well organised extortion racket was being undertaken by the NSCN (IM) and their target was various companies undertaking road construction projects in Manipur.

The NIA has charged five persons in connection with the case. The case relates to the recovery of Rs 1,58,72,800 along with illegal arms, ammunition, explosives and incriminating documents from the residence of the accused persons.

The NIA said that the developmental funds of the government were illegally diverted in an organised manner and later collected by the NSCN (IM).

The NSCN (IM) laundered the proceeds into various financial instruments and real estate investments.

Accused Ramningle Pame is an elected member of Autonomous Council of District Taemnglong, Manipur and has been assisting NSCN(IM) in collection of the money.