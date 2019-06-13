Government calls for all-party meet ahead of Budget session

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 13: The government has called an all-party on June 16, a day before the commencement of Parliament session. A meeting of NDA will also be held in Parliament on the same day to discuss strategies for the session.

The 17th Lok Sabha session is set to begin on 17 June and will continue till 26 July. The speaker of the Lower House is likely to be appointed on 19 June.

Ahead of the Parliament session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had met Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking her party's cooperation for smooth functioning of the Parliament session beginning June 17.

First Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions on June 17 and 20

Pralhad Joshi had also met Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad and DMK's leader of house in the Lok Sabha, TR Baalu.

Besides presentation of the budget, the government is planning to convert into law 10 new ordinances, including the one to ban the practice of instant triple talaq.

The ordinances were issued in February-March this year by the previous government.

After the new MPs take oath on the first two days, the Lok Sabha Speaker's election is scheduled for June 19. President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on June 20.