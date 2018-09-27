  • search

Government appoints a committee for selection of panel for Lokpal and its members

    New Delhi, Sep 27: Former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has been appointed as the chairperson of the search and selection committee for the purpose of recommending the panel for consideration of the positions of chairpersons and members of the Lokpal.

    Former director general of police of Gujarat Shabbir Khandwawala, former Justice of Allahabad High Court Sakha Ram Singh Yadav, Ranjit Kumar, former chairperson of State Bank of India Arundhati Bhattacharya, retired IAS officer Lalit K Panwar, Prasar Bharati chairman A Surya Prakash and Indian Space Research Organisations's A S Kiran Kumar are other members of the panel.

    As per the order issued by Ministry of Personal, Public Grievances And Pensions Department and Department Of Personnel And Training, the committee has been constituted for the purpose of recommending the panel for consideration of the position of chairperson and members of the Lokpal.

    Terms and conditions of the chairperson and members of search committee shall be regulated by the search committee (constitution terms and conditions of appointment of members and the matter of selection of selection of panel of names for appointment of Chairperson and Members of Lokpal) Rules, 2014.

