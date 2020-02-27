  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 27: After a long seven-month sulk over his bitter feud with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has met Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday.

    "Met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Ji on 25 February 2020 for 40 minutes at her residence. The next day (26 February 2020), met the Congress President and the General Secretary at 10 Janpath for more than an hour," Sidhu said in a statement.

    Got Patient Hearing: Navjot Sidhu Meets Sonia Gandhi

    "Got a patient hearing and apprised them of the prevailing situation in Punjab along with the road-map to the resurrection and revival of Punjab back to its pristine glory. This road-map I have persisted with conviction for the past many years in the cabinet and public domain diligently," said the outspoken cricketer-turned-politician.

    Last week, Sidhu was seen sitting with Akali Dal group Akali Dal Taksali leaders, including former cabinet minister Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, besides Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and his political opponent Bikram Singh Majithia.

    Sidhu was seen having a word with Congress MP Gurjeet Aujla during the event though it was seen that he maintained a distance from Bikram Majithia.

    The Congress leader was not seen sharing stage or campaigning for his party for the recently-concluded Delhi assembly elections.

    Reportedly, Sidhu intentionally did not campaign in Delhi (despite being a star campaigner) as there are claims that he might quit Congress any time soon and join another political party.

