Got an idea of what was to come, former Pak envoy on meeting Ram Madhav

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: Abdul Basis, the former Pakistani high commissioner to India said that while meeting with former general secretary of the BJP, Ram Madhav, he got a sense of what was to come.

In a seven minute video Basit said that the unpleasant meeting was held before the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in 2014. He added that Madhav's tone was unpleasant and aggressive during the meeting at the India Foundation's office in New Delhi.

Madhav told me that Pakistan should forget about Kashmir and worry about Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He said that Pakistan was wasting time and its is only a matter of time before Article 370 would be abrogated as this was part of the BJP's manifesto.

He also said that Madhav referred to Pakistan as a terrorist state. He kept saying taht Pakistan is a terrorist state and when I said that it was not as simple as he thought, Madhav refused to listen. I got a clarity into the BJP's mindset and what their policy will be.

Basit said that there was no pleasantness of liking for each other. It is not important whether I like someone or not, but I have to convey my point and understand the other point of view. Basit said that he has mentioned the meeting in his upcoming book hostility.

Madhav on the other hand said that the details of the meeting were made public without his consent. We had a long meeting, but I was never aggressive. I just put across India's view point with firmness. In any case, we do not expect details of such meetings to be made public without permission, Madhav also said.