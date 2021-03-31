Goons from other states have entered Nandigram: Mamata Banerjee urges EC for action

YouTube
    Nandigram, Mar 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to take action, alleging that goons from other states have come to Nandigram to foment trouble and intimidate the voters.

    Speaking to reporters before hitting the campaign trail for the later phases, Banerjee alleged that locals are being hounded out of various villages in the assembly constituency in the Purba Medinipur district.

    "Goons from other states have entered Nandigram to intimidate the voters. The villagers of Balarampur and many other areas are being hounded out. They are intimidating voters," she alleged.

    "We are lodging a complaint with the EC. The Election Commission must take note of it and take action," she added. BJP leader Jaiprakash Majumdar said that although it is for the EC to look into the allegations, but it seems that sensing defeat the chief minister is making such claims in advance.

    All eyes are on battleground Nandigram that is going to the polls on Thursday with Banerjee engaged in a fierce contest with her protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.

