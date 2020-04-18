Google thanks all helpers in its final coronavirus doodle

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Apr 18: The Google on Saturday in its final doodle honoured all the coronavirus helpers across the globe whose tireless work is what keeps us going as a community.

Today's doodle features a heart emoji for coronavirus helpers. As you hover over the illustration, the message "To all coronavirus helpers, thank you" pops up.

As the novel coronavirus continues to impact countries around the globe, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever, the search engine giant Google launched a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines.

COVID-19: Google Doodle thanks all teachers and child care workers

The Google doodle series thanking coronavirus warriors started on April 6 started with thanking public health workers and the scientific community.

The California-based multinational technology company said, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines."

"This week, we're beginning a series of Doodles to recognise the many people responding to COVID-19 from doctors and nurses caring for people on the front lines, to teachers and food service workers ensuring essential goods and services are still available," Google said in an official statement.

"The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home. Together, we will move past this," Google India tweeted.

The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home.



Together, we will move past this. ❤️❤️❤️#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/EXSihXojhf — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 17, 2020

The doodle series has shown gratitude towards those working in emergency services, sanitation services, farmers, doctor, nurses, food services professional, teachers and child care workers and medical workers so far.

Google doodle on Friday has paid tribute to teachers and childcare workers who are working under tough conditions amid the pandemic.