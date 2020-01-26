Google marks India's 71st Republic Day with doodle by Singapore-based illustrator

New Delhi, Jan 26: Search engine giant Google is celebrating India's 71st Republic Day 2020 with a beautiful doodle depicting country's architectural and cultural legacy as well as its rich bio-diversity. The doodle is illustrated by Singapore-based artist Meroo Seth.

The google doodle with a 3D impression depicts the iconic facade of the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan in the backdrop, flanked by trees, reflecting the flora and fauna that resides on its sprawling campus.

It also highlights the rich cultural heritage that permeates and unites diverse India from its world-famous landmarks like the Taj Mahal and India Gate.

It also showcases the wide array of fauna such as its national bird Peacock; to classical arts, textiles, and dances-all coming together to find harmony amongst their differences.

Seven decades ago, on January 26, India's Constitution came into effect. Having resolved to attain 'Purna Swaraj' (complete freedom) from the British, people had been celebrating 'Purna Swaraj Day' on every January 26 from 1930 to 1947.

In 1950, India embarked on its journey as a Republic, affirming to the principles laid down in the Constitution.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro will be the Chief Guest today as India celebrates its 71st Republic Day with a 90-minute display of government-sanctioned tableaus focusing on the nation's military might, cultural diversity and socio-economic progress.

Unlike other Republic Day parades, this year's parade ceremony will mark the first time when the Prime Minister will visit the newly built National War Memorial near India Gate instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti, where he will pay tributes to soldiers who died fighting for the country.