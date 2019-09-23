Google maps gaffe shows a Bengaluru railway station name in Tamil

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 23: Google Maps is intended to be used as a way for people to explore the world as though they are standing in that very location no matter where they are in the world.

However, Google Maps users found that a Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station name was showing in Tamil language rather than in Kannada.

Avid users also posted regarding the same on Twitter. While some suggest there is an error, some others say that the name 'Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station' is written in Kannada but has been marked in the wrong location.

@tv9kannada @publictvnews @KannadaGrahaka @governmentofkar Our " Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway " station, we can only see in ENGLISH n TAMIL, we are in KARNATAKA n we @Kannadigas want to see in Kannada as well " ಕ್ರಾಂತಿವಿರ ಸಂಗೊಳ್ಳಿ ರಾಯಣ್ಣ ರೈಲು ನಿಲ್ದಾಣ " 👍 pic.twitter.com/XoOgEcOOub — Raghu (@RaghuTP) September 23, 2019

Hi dear @sundarpichai,

Greeting for the day.

Biggest railway station of Karnataka was mentioned in Tamil script on Google Map. Request you to update it in Kannada script on immediate effect.

Also plz let us know d reason for such bug.

Cc: @CMofKarnatakahttps://t.co/Pg9PEJBlFq — Rajesh shet (@rajeshpshet) September 23, 2019

What’s wrong @GoogleIndia .! Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna is kannadiga and name belong to Bengaluru City Railway Station. Change the translated name to Kannada immediately #Kannada pic.twitter.com/zaJyHm1H82 — Dhanush Shetty (@DhanushShetty_) September 23, 2019

@GoogleIndia @googlemaps @Google

please change language from Tamil to Kannada for krantivira sangolli rayanna railway station banglore..please try to maintain language of that region in maps. pic.twitter.com/0ddq27Xqou — Badri (@Badrishabadri) September 23, 2019

ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಕನ್ನಡದ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳೇ ನಿಮಗೊಂದು ಮನವಿ

Google map link: https://t.co/ZDcuhalmqO

Click options on the top right corner

Click "suggest on edit"

"Change name"

Remove Tamil words and paste Kannada words > ಕ್ರಾಂತಿವೀರ ಸಂಗೊಳ್ಳಿ ರಾಯಣ್ಣ ರೈಲು ನಿಲ್ದಾಣ

ದಯವಿಟ್ಟು ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿ #kannada pic.twitter.com/mIQarLGXEZ — Vinod H (@Thehvinod) September 23, 2019

So, it's always someone else's fault, isn't it, Google? Nevertheless, it's important to remember that phone maps are not infallible.

This comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appealed to unify India with the country's most widely-spoken language, Hindi, was met with sharp criticism from the southern states on Saturday.

Several pro-Kannada organisations, including Karnataka Ranadheera Pade, also held protest marches in Bengaluru against Hindi Diwas.

Earlier in June, responding to the suggestion of a three-language formula for schools in Tamil Nadu, the DMK chief had said that "Hindi is not in the blood of the people of Tamil Nadu".

How does Google maps work?

Google Maps uses detailed maps and stitched together satellite imagery to display houses, streets, and landmarks. Usually, this works well, but occasionally a structure may appear to be in the wrong location or missing entirely, or an address may be listed incorrectly.

Google provides a process for users to submit edits to Google Maps. All map edits used to be submitted through what was called the Map Maker tool, but now you do it directly through Google Maps.

Google staff reviews all of your suggested edits before they take effect.