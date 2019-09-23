  • search
Trending Howdy Modi
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google maps gaffe shows a Bengaluru railway station name in Tamil

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Sep 23: Google Maps is intended to be used as a way for people to explore the world as though they are standing in that very location no matter where they are in the world.

    However, Google Maps users found that a Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station name was showing in Tamil language rather than in Kannada.

    Google maps gaffe shows a Bengaluru railway station name in Tamil

    Avid users also posted regarding the same on Twitter. While some suggest there is an error, some others say that the name 'Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station' is written in Kannada but has been marked in the wrong location.

    So, it's always someone else's fault, isn't it, Google? Nevertheless, it's important to remember that phone maps are not infallible.

    This comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appealed to unify India with the country's most widely-spoken language, Hindi, was met with sharp criticism from the southern states on Saturday.

    Several pro-Kannada organisations, including Karnataka Ranadheera Pade, also held protest marches in Bengaluru against Hindi Diwas.

    Earlier in June, responding to the suggestion of a three-language formula for schools in Tamil Nadu, the DMK chief had said that "Hindi is not in the blood of the people of Tamil Nadu".

    How does Google maps work?

    Google Maps uses detailed maps and stitched together satellite imagery to display houses, streets, and landmarks. Usually, this works well, but occasionally a structure may appear to be in the wrong location or missing entirely, or an address may be listed incorrectly.

    Google provides a process for users to submit edits to Google Maps. All map edits used to be submitted through what was called the Map Maker tool, but now you do it directly through Google Maps.

    Google staff reviews all of your suggested edits before they take effect.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru railway station google maps tamil

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue