Google employee in Bengaluru tests positive for coronavirus

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Mar 13: Tech Giant Google has confirmed, one of its employees in Bangalore office has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and the company has told all its employees to work from home.

"We can confirm that an employee from our Bengaluru office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He was in one of our Bengaluru offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been on quarantine since then," the tech giant said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bengaluru office to work from home from tomorrow. We have taken and will continue to take necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials," it added.

This is the third case where an employee of a tech giant has been diagnosed with coronavirus followed by Dell India and Mindtree.

A 76-year-old man who died two days ago in Karnataka while being treated for suspected coronavirus has become India's first COVID-19 fatality with his samples taken earlier confirming the infection.

The Union Health Ministry has confirmed 76 coronavirus cases so far.