  • search
Trending Justin Trudeau Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google employee in Bengaluru tests positive for coronavirus

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 13: Tech Giant Google has confirmed, one of its employees in Bangalore office has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and the company has told all its employees to work from home.

    "We can confirm that an employee from our Bengaluru office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He was in one of our Bengaluru offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been on quarantine since then," the tech giant said in a statement.

    Google employee in Bengaluru tests positive for coronavirus
    The employee has been on quarantine: Google

    "Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bengaluru office to work from home from tomorrow. We have taken and will continue to take necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials," it added.

    All job interviews at Google offices to be virtual as it restricts visits to curb coronavirus risk

    This is the third case where an employee of a tech giant has been diagnosed with coronavirus followed by Dell India and Mindtree.

    A 76-year-old man who died two days ago in Karnataka while being treated for suspected coronavirus has become India's first COVID-19 fatality with his samples taken earlier confirming the infection.

    The Union Health Ministry has confirmed 76 coronavirus cases so far.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus bengaluru infection google

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X