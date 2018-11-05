  • search

Google doodle honours computer scientist Michael Dertouzos

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 5: Google Doodle, the search giant on Monday honoured Greek computer scientist Michael Leonidas Dertouzos on his birth anniversary

    The doodle shows Dertouzos with a chalk in his hand, facing away from a black board. This picture is flanked by few other small pictures of computers and internet.

    Google doodle honours computer scientist Michael Dertouzos

    Born in Athens, Greece on this day in 1936, Dertouzos was the son of a concert pianist and an admiral in the Greek navy.

    Also Read | Halloween 2018: First-ever multiplayer interactive game Doodle

    Upon graduation from Athens College, he attended the University of Arkansas on a Fulbright Scholarship and earned a Ph D from MIT, joining the faculty in 1968. He was the Director of MIT Laboratory for Computer Science (LCS) from 1974 to 2001.

    During his tenure, MIT LCS did some groundbreaking work in ArpaNet, and RSA encryption, an algorithm used to ensure secure data transmission.

    He later co-founded Computek Inc. in 1968 which created graphics and intelligent terminals with Marvin C. Lewis and Dr. Huber Graham

    Dertouzos died on August 27, 2001. He was 64.

    Read more about:

    google doodle scientist mit

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 8:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue