Google Doodle celebrates Tabla maestro Pandit Lachhu Maharaj 's 74th birthday

By
    New Delhi, Oct 16: Google Doodle, the search giant on Tuesday celebrated the 74th birth anniversary of Lachhu Maharaj, one of the famous tabla player of India.

    Google pays homage to musician Lachhu Maharaj on 110th birthday

    He was born in the famous city of Uttar Pradesh on October 16, 1944, in Banaras and he grew up there. His father's name was Vasudev Maharaj. Lachhu Maharaj was the fourth in twelve siblings.

    He carried forward the tradition of playing the tabla in the whole of Banaras. Many of his disciples are playing the tabla in the country and abroad. Lachhu Maharaj was a very simple choice person, this was the reason that he had never voluntarily received any respect.

    He was awarded the 1957 Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the highest award for performing artists, conferred by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy for Music, Dance and Drama.

    Lakhu Maharaj gained fame through his acute practice in both the independent tabla player and the accompaniment. He died on July 27, 2016. His funeral was done on Manikarnika Ghat of Benaras.

    Today's Google doodle has been made by guest artist Sajid Shaikh. The doodle has Lachhu Maharaj drawn with the Google logo's primary colours in blue, red, yellow and green. In the doodle, he is seen playing a tabla with a grin on his face and a look of contentment on his eyes as he performs for his audience.

