Google thanks all helpers in its final coronavirus doodle

Google Doodle celebrates New Year’s eve with twinkling lights and confetti poppers

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Dec 31: Google sets the New Year celebrations' temper up with its Google Doodle as the world is getting ready for the first day of a new year.

Google's doodle options an old-style birdhouse analogue clock with 2020 written on it. The doodle additionally options the alphabets making up the phrase 'Google', lined up with twinkling fairy lights.

The colourful animated doodle shows the text New Year's Eve if you hover the mouse over it.

Also, if you click on the doodle, it takes you to a different Google search page with confetti all over it.

Google has stepped up its game this New Year's eve with their animated doodle.

You can also just go to the search bar and tap on the New Year confetti popper to ring in 2021 with a little extra flair.

Notably, the first places to celebrate New Year are the small Pacific Islands of Samoa, Kiribati and Tonga. After that, it is New Zealand that will ring in 2021 followed by Australia and the rest of the world.

Vaccine preparedness in last stages, says PM Modi at AIIMS event | Oneindia News

Google has started the countdown and quite a lot of countries are just a few hours away from ringing in the New Year.

Google also mentioned the reason behind the old birdhouse clock. They explained, "It's been a cuckoo year, but 2020's clock is ticking. The countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight a new year will spread its wings!"

Although the events are not going to be as grand this 12 months, it's time to say goodbye to the 12 months 2020, which has not been nice, and welcome 2021 with open arms.