    Google doodle celebrates Dalida's 86th Birthday

    Bengaluru, Jan 17: Google dedicated Doodle to celebrate 86th birthday of Dalida, a French singer and actress, whose aching voice and real-life heartaches earned her a cult following worldwide.

    Google doodle celebrates Dalida’s 86th Birthday

    Her breakthrough single "Bambino," tells the tale of a heartbroken boy who plays beautiful music on his mandolin. The song became a hit in France, spending most of 1956 at the top of the charts. It also kicked off the artist's 30-year singing career during which she would sell millions of records.

    Born Yolanda Cristina Gigliotti on this day in 1933, Dalida grew up in the suburbs of Cairo, Egypt. After being crowned Miss Egypt in 1954, she landed her first movie role, using the stage name "Delila," in homage to Hedy Lamarr's character in the Hollywood classic Samson & Delilah. She changed it slightly to "Dalida" after moving to Paris in late 1954 to pursue a career on screen.

    To support herself in the new city, Dalida began singing in cabarets where her talent was discovered. She soon signed her first record deal and went on to release more than 45 studio albums and hold countless concerts all over the world.

    Dalida's multicultural background and her ability to sing in French, Arabic, Italian, and many other languages enabled her to connect with audiences across the globe. When performing in Egypt, she was known for asking audiences "mabsoteen?" (Arabic for "are you happy?"). Although her life was touched by tragedy in the end, Dalida's soulful music continues to bring joy to her fans around the globe.

    Today's animated Doodle celebrates the international entertainer by featuring 14 of her most iconic looks and outfits throughout her career.

    Thursday, January 17, 2019, 0:27 [IST]
