Google doodle celebrates Children's Day with a 'Walking Tree'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Nov 14: Children's Day 2019 is celebrated in India on November 14 every year. November 14 is also the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who is fondly known as Chacha Nehru, was born in 1889. Since Nehru was known for his love for children, he always said that as children are the future of the nation they should be nurtured carefully always.

Search engine Google celebrated Children's Day in India with a doodle drawn by a seven-year-old student, Divyanshi Singhal, who hails from Gurgaon and a 2nd-grade student. She is also the winner of the 2019 Doodle for Google competition in India. The competition saw participation from over 50 cities across the country.

Today's Google Doodle themed 'Walking Trees' in future, spreads the message to protect the next generations from Deforestation.

Google has been hosting a competition for doodle inviting school children to create their own. The theme for the 2019 year was 'When I grow up, I hope ...'

Children's Day, or Bal Diwas, is celebrated on various dates across the globe, and on various occasions. Universal Children's Day is observed by the United Nations on November 20 every year. After the death of Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday or November 14 as Children's Day in India.

Schools across the country organise different events for children. Teachers and management participate in various programmes to entertain students.

This year's jury were Rajiv Chilaka (creator of Chhota Bheem & CEO of Green Gold Animation), Prajakta Koli (India's leading female YouTube Creator), Neha Sharma (famous artist and creator of Neha Doodles), and the Google Doodle team.

Google Doodle from 2018 depicted a child looking at a sky dotted with stars with a telescope.