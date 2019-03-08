  • search
    Google dedicates interactive Doodle made by women on International Women's Day 2019

    Bengaluru, Mar 08: Search engine Google has dedicated interactive, slideshow Doodle told by and made by women on the occassion of International Women's Day.

    Google dedicates interactive Doodle made by women on International Womens Day 2019:

    In it, Google showcases inspirational quotes across various languages by thirteen international female trailblazers-both past and present. Connecting to the larger theme of "women empowering women," the quotes were also designed by a talented group of female guest artists from around the globe.

    Google stated that the process of choosing the thirteen quotes was extremely difficult, but aimed to include a diverse representation of voices on a day which celebrates the past, present, and future community of diverse women around the world.

    Based in the United States, American illustrator Melissa Crowton created the multilingual opening and closing images in today's Doodle.

    Asked about what inspired her approach to the images you designed for the Doodle, Melissa Crowton says, "Although it is often hard to communicate so much in one image, I was inspired by the diversity of the women of the world and wanted my image to reflect that. Each element is unique in shape, texture, and size, which I found to be an apt representation of the beauty of our community."

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 0:24 [IST]
