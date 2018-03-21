Google dedicates doodle to Bismillah Khan on 102nd birth anniversary

Google celebrated the 102nd birth anniversary of the shehnai maestro, Bismillah Khan, by dedicating a doodle. The artwork of the doodle is based on a sketch by Chennai-based illustrator Vijay Krish. The maestro is seen with his instrument against the backdrop of a geometric pattern.

Born in 1916, Khan hailed from a family of musicians. His ancestors were court musicians who used to play in Naqqar Khana (an orchestra pit in Mughal-era monuments) in the princely state of Bhojpur, Bihar. His father was a well-known shehnai player who performed in the court of Maharaja Keshav Prasad Singh of Dumraon Estate, Bihar.

At the age of six, he moved to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where he received his formal training under his uncle, Ali Bux 'Vilayatu', a shehnai player attached to Vishwanath Temple.

He performed at the Red Fort on India's Independence Day and also on the first Republic Day ceremony on January 26, 1950.

Since then he was part of every Independence Day ceremony and his performance was shown on national television immediately after the Prime Minister's address to the nation.

However, in 1966, the shehnai maestro accepted to perform at the Edinburgh festival on the condition that he should first be taken on an all-expense-paid trip to Mecca and Medina.

Other than Bharat Ratna, he was awarded Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi.

He died on August 21, 2006, at the age of 90.

OneIndia News

