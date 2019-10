Google dedicates Doodle to Belgian physicist Joseph Plateau, the inventor of phénakistiscope

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Oct 14: Today's Google Doodle is dedicated to Belgian physicist Joseph Antoine Ferdinand Plateau, whose invention phenakistiscope led to the birth of cinema. He was the first to demonstrate that if images of different stages of action are shown one after the other in a short span of time, then the human mind would perceive it as continuous motion or a moving picture (video as we know it today).

Today would have been Antoine Ferdinand Plateau's 218th birthday. His invention, phénakistiscope, and the very concept that the illusion of movement can be created by repeatedly showing pictures of different stages of action were groundbreaking. The phénakistiscope led to the birth of cinema.

What is phenakistiscope?

If drawings of the stages of action were shown in fast succession, the human eye would perceive them as a continuous movement. One of the first commercially successful devices, invented by the Belgian Joseph Plateau in 1832, was the phenakistoscope, a spinning cardboard disk that created the illusion of movement when viewed in a mirror. (Credit - https://www.britannica.com)