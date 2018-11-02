  • search

Google dedicates doodle to 'Day of the Dead'

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Nov 2: The search engine giant Google has dedicated Doodle to 'Day of The Dead' on Friday.  The festival is primarily celebrated in Mexico, but can be seen in many parts of Latin America.

    Google dedicates doodle to Day of the Dead
    Google dedicates doodle to 'Day of the Dead'

    The Mexican festivities are by far the best known, but Mexican communities in America and South America also take the time to celebrate death each year.

    The Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico developed from ancient traditions among its pre-Columbian cultures. Rituals celebrating the deaths of ancestors had been observed by these civilizations perhaps for as long as 2,500-3,000 years.

    Also Read: Halloween 2018: First-ever multiplayer interactive game Doodle

    The festival that developed into the modern Day of the Dead fell in the ninth month of the Aztec calendar, about the beginning of August, and was celebrated for an entire month. The festivities were dedicated to the goddess known as the "Lady of the Dead", corresponding to the modern La Calavera Catrina.

    Read more about:

    google mexico

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 0:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue