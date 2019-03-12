Google dedicates Doodle to 30th anniversary of World Wide Web

New Delhi, Mar 12: Today's Google Doodle is dedicated to 30th anniversary of WWW or the World Wide Web. Google has decided to celebrate the birthday of WWW with an animated doodle.

On this day in 1989, that is March 12, 1989, Sir Tim Berners-Lee proposed the "Information Management: A Proposal." Sir Tim Berners-Lee is regarded as the inventor of the World Wide Web.

The WWW, commonly known as the Web, is an information space where documents and other web resources are identified by Uniform Resource Locators, which may be interlinked by hypertext, and are accessible via the Internet. The resources of the WWW may be accessed by users via a software application called a web browser.

English scientist Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web in 1989. He wrote the first web browser in 1990 while employed at CERN near Geneva, Switzerland.

The browser was released outside CERN in 1991, first to other research institutions starting in January 1991 and to the general public on the Internet in August 1991. The World Wide Web has been central to the development of the Information Age and is the primary tool billions of people use to interact on the Internet.

What is Google Doodle?

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages that commemorates holidays, events, achievements, and people. The first Google Doodle honored the Burning Man festival in 1998, and was designed by Larry Page and Sergey Brin to notify users of their absence in case the servers crashed.

Subsequent Google Doodles were designed by an outside contractor until 2000, when Page and Brin asked public relations officer Dennis Hwang to design a logo for Bastille Day. Since then, a team of employees called Doodlers have organized and published the Doodles.