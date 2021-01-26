Google celebrates India's republic Day with 'Unity' Doodle; Meet this Mumbai-based artist

Google thanks all helpers in its final coronavirus doodle

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 26: As India celebrates it's 72nd Republic Day, Google has released a beautiful doodle on its search page to join in the celebration.

In celebration of India's Republic Day today's Google Doodle artwork reflects the range of vibrant cultures that bring the colorful nation to life through elements of the subcontinent's culture which have been evolving for centuries.

From the nation's distinctive architectural styles to the Bollywood film industry, India's cultural impact is felt across the world.

Today's Republic day special Google Doodle is illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Onkar Fondekar who is honouring the national day with an incredible sketch.

With origins that stretch back hundreds of years, musical instruments, as dholak and sitar both feature in the doodle artwork, are the part of the rich heritage of India.

In the words of Onkar Fondekar, "I knew there were so many things, so much diversity and such a wide canvas I could illustrate."

On asking about the inspiration behind the doodle artwork, Fondekar said, "I drew inspiration from the people of India-the culture, traditions, history, and architecture."

As Google writes in its blog, "Republic Day marks the completion of India's transition from the British Raj to an independent republic. It also represents the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj, which translates to "complete freedom," by the Indian National Congress in 1929."