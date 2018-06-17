English

Google celebrates Father's Day with colorful dinosaur like doodle

    Google Doodle, the search giant on Sunday celebrated Father's Day with a colorful dinosaur like doodle. This year, it falls on June 17. Father's Day is a celebration honouring fathers and celebrating fatherhood and the influence of dads all over the globe.

    Google celebrates Fathers Day with a colorful dinosaur like doodle.

    The day complements similar marking of other family members like- Siblings Day, Grandparents Day and Mother's Day.

    The day is being celebrated on different days across different countries. India follows the tradition of North American of observing it on the third Sunday of June.

    109 years on, Father's Day today has several traditions and forms of celebrations across the globe. The day, dedicated to fathers, gives children the opportunity to honor and pamper their fathers.

    What is the Father's Day 2018 Google Doodle?

    The heartwarming design features six painted hand-prints with the colours matching those of the lettering on the search giant's normal logo.

    With the simple additions of a slender neck and a pair of eyes the prints become a multicoloured herd of diplodocus dinosaurs.

