Good to see Naidu enjoying beauty of Kutch says PM

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 25: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's remarks that 'those who have not seen Kutch have not seen anything' evoked a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday who said he couldn't agree more.

"I agree, Mr. Vice President :) Good to see Venkaiah Ji enjoying the beauty of Kutch," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister hoped that it inspired everyone to head to Kutch. "You would love it too," he said.

During a recent visit to Gujarat, Naidu had posted his picture in the Rann of Kutch on the Twitter handle of the vice president's secretariat.

"Kutch nahin dekha toh kuch nahin dekha," Naidu had said.