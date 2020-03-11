  • search
    Good to be on the same team: Vasundhara Raje welcomes nephew Jyotiraditya Scindia to BJP

    By PTI
    Jaipur, Mar 11: BJP national vice president and former Rajasthan chief minister, Vasundhara Raje, on Wednesday welcomed her nephew Jyotiraditya Scindia's decision to join the BJP, saying he has followed the high ideals of the legacy of Vijaya Raje Scindia.

    "Jyotiraditya has followed the high ideals of the legacy of Vijaya Raje Scindia and took the decision in the interest of the country. I welcome this decision personally and politically," she said in a statement here.

    Jyotiraditya Scindia's grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vasundhara Raje also tweeted saying it was good to be on the same team.

    "If Rajmata Sahab was here today, she would be elated to see you put the nation first. I admire your strength of character and courage. It's good to be on the same team. Welcome to the BJP," she tweeted.

    "Family was divided into 2 as there were 2 different political parties. It's natural that if you have political differences it seeps into family too. This step has made all small issues of differences to go away.We're on 1 stage now," Vasundhara Raje said.

    Raje is the sister of Madhavrao Scindia, father of Jyotiraditya Scindia. Madhavrao died in a plane crash in 2001.

    A day after resigning from the Congress, Jyotiraditya joined the BJP on Wednesday in presence of the ruling party's president JP Nadda and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, saying the country's future is secure in his hands.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 17:46 [IST]
