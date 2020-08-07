Good, says CJI after being told Sushant Singh case has been transferred to CBI

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 07: Good! This was the reaction by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde who was told that the Central Bureau of Investigation had taken over the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition that was seeking CBI or NIA probe into the Sushant Singh case. When the case came up for hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench that the CBI has already taken over the probe into the case.

To this the CJI replied, 'good.' Following this the court dismissed the petition as infructuous as the prayer sought had already been granted, following the CBI taking over the probe.

Were Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank accounts mishandled? ED finds out from Rhea

Earlier, the Bihar government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of coming in contact with Sushant Singh Rajput with an intention of grabbing his money.

The affidavit said that Rhea and her family came in contact with Sushant with the sole intention of grabbing his money and later painting a false a picture of his mental illness.

The affidavit was filed by senior superintendent of police. He said that Rhea took Sushant to her house and started giving him overdose of medicines.

The affidavit also said that despite total non-cooperation by the Mumbai Police, it has found several leads in the investigation. The Bihar Police also said that since the probe points are scattered at many places in India, it suggested a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput.