YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Good, says CJI after being told Sushant Singh case has been transferred to CBI

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 07: Good! This was the reaction by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde who was told that the Central Bureau of Investigation had taken over the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

      Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case|Oneindia

      The Supreme Court was hearing a petition that was seeking CBI or NIA probe into the Sushant Singh case. When the case came up for hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench that the CBI has already taken over the probe into the case.

      Good, says CJI after being told Sushant Singh case has been transferred to CBI

      To this the CJI replied, 'good.' Following this the court dismissed the petition as infructuous as the prayer sought had already been granted, following the CBI taking over the probe.

      Were Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank accounts mishandled? ED finds out from Rhea

      Earlier, the Bihar government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of coming in contact with Sushant Singh Rajput with an intention of grabbing his money.

      The affidavit said that Rhea and her family came in contact with Sushant with the sole intention of grabbing his money and later painting a false a picture of his mental illness.

      The affidavit was filed by senior superintendent of police. He said that Rhea took Sushant to her house and started giving him overdose of medicines.

      The affidavit also said that despite total non-cooperation by the Mumbai Police, it has found several leads in the investigation. The Bihar Police also said that since the probe points are scattered at many places in India, it suggested a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

      More SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT News

      Read more about:

      Sushant Singh Rajput S A Bobde cbi

      Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 15:33 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 7, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue