  • search
Trending MV Act Nitin Gadkari
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Good roads lead to more accidents, not bad ones’: Karnataka Dy CM's bizarre explanation

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Sep 12: Amid calls that the government should first improve road infrastructure before imposing hefty fines for traffic violations,Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Wednesday said good roads were responsible for accidents.

    Govind Karjol
    Govind Karjol

    Karjol, who holds the Public Works portfolio, was responding to reporters in Chitradurga on why the penalties should be exorbitant when the 'pathetic' infrastructure was causing accidents.

    Good roads and not the bad roads are responsible for accidents. If you see our highways, vehiclesmove at a speed of 100 kmph or 120 kmph, the Deputy Chief Minister said. Karjol said he too was not in favour of exorbitant penalty and the state cabinet will take a decision on reducing the fine amount.

    Motor Vehicles Act: States opposing hefty traffic fines, details here

    His comments drew criticism on the social media with several questioning his logic. Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa 'hailed' Karjols comment on his Facebook page.

    A debate is on over the steep fines prescribed in the amended Motor Vehicle Act for traffic rule violations with a section of people slamming the move and demanding that the government should first provide good road infrastructure.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue