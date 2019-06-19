  • search
    Good news: No minimum qualification needed to get driving licence

    New Delhi, June 19: The requirement of minimum educational qualification will no longer be a prerequisite for obtain a driver's licence.

    The government has decided to do away with the requirement, the Road Transport informed. Currently under Rule-8 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, a person applying for a licence should have passed at least 8th class.

    The ministry said that it has initiated the process of amending the rules and would soon issue a draft notification. This has been done with an intention of opening up employment opportunities for a large number un-employed youth. Currently there is a shortage of 22 lakh drivers in the transport and logistic sector.

    This Indian in Dubai renews driving licence at the age of 97

    The request initially came from the Haryana government. The Haryana government had said that due to this pre-requisite, many youth were unable to get a driving licence.

    The ministry while recommending the removal of the clause has however said that there should be training and skill testing of the drivers so that safety is not compromised.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 6:12 [IST]
