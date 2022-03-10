Good news for passengers! Railways to resume providing linen, blankets inside trains

Indian railways revenue in 2019 to 2021: Here's how much it generated from sale of tickets, platform tickets

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 10: In a major relief to passengers, the railways on Thursday issued orders to resume providing linen, blankets and curtains inside trains, a provision that was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

In an order issued to general managers of all railway zones, the Railway Board said the supply of these items would resume with immediate effect.

The national transporter, which had suspended the service of providing meals, linen and most of its concessions, has reintroduced most of the facilities. While the meals and linen service have been restored, concessions for passengers still remain suspended.

Why Railways stopped the services in passenger trains?

In order to prevent spread of Covid-19, Indian Railways had halted the service of offering bedrolls and blankets to passengers in trains as a precautionary measure in March last year. However, passengers travelling in AC coaches can buy disposable bedroll kit from Indian Railways as per their need.

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 17:01 [IST]