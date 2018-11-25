Good news for passengers! Now, travel in this Express train at just Rs 10 per person

  • search

By
    New Delhi, Nov 25: Now, you can travel for just Rs 10. Yes, it is actually true! Indian Railways is allowing passengers to enjoy Steam Express ride from Garhi Harsaru to Farukhnagar at a cost of Rs 10 per ticket.

    Taking to Twitter, Indian Railways' subsidiary IRCTC tweeted said, "Witness a journey like never before on the Steam Express from Garhi Harsaru to Farukhnagar at a minimal price of Rs. 10 only! Bookings are open for this unique journey."

    It may be noted that after steam trains were stopped on Indian railway tracks long before, this is the first time that a time-tabled steam-hauled train throughout the year has been started at a normal fair of just Rs 10 from Garhi Harsaru and Farukhnagar.

    Currently, the train is being hauled by a WP7200 AZAD, a broad gauge 1947, make steam locomotive. The steam engine has been restored to prime condition and its revival was being carried out at Heritage Steam Shed, Rewari and DEMU-Shed, Shakurbasti.

    IRCTC's official website states, "It is a great day in the history of Indian Railways that Heritage is being preserved and its display and ride is now open to the public at a normal fare of Rs. 10/- only."

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 16:16 [IST]
