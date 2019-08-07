Good friend and tall leader: World leaders condole Sushma Swaraj's death

India

New Delhi, Aug 07: Condolences poured in from across the world after the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away late Tuesday. She was 67.

"She (Sushma) was a good friend of Bangladesh. With her death, Bangladesh has lost a good friend. Bangladesh will recall her contributions in taking the relationship between the two countries to a new height," Hasina was quoted by bdnews24.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif expressed his condolences and recalled his "fruitful" discussions with her.

"My deepest condolences to the government and the people of India on the passing of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. I had many fruitful and useful discussions with her while she held office, and am saddened by her sudden passing. May she forever rest in peace," he tweeted.

Former Israeli ambassador to India Daniel Carmon recalled Swaraj's visit to Jerusalem in 2016 and said she was "impressively accessible" to the Indian diaspora.

"Saddened by the passing away of former #EAM @SushmaSwaraj ji. An Indian leader who was always impressively accessible to all Indian citizens worldwide. I will not forget her friendship to Israel in Parliament and in Government and her visit to Jerusalem, 2016. She will be missed," he wrote on Twitter.

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa expressed condolences and referred Swaraj as "dear sister".

"Indian leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who always called me 'My Brother', is not with us anymore. Rest In Peace 'my dear sister'. India and Bahrain will miss you," he tweeted.

Russian Foreign Ministry paid tributes to Swaraj, "We express our sincere condolences to the people of #India on the passing away of the former FM of this friendly country @SushmaSwaraj."

French Ambassdor to India, Alexandre Ziegler condoled the death, saying, "My heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of former EAM of India, Sushma Swaraj ji. One of India's most respected leaders, she showed remarkable dedication to serving her fellow citizens and took the Indo-French relationship to new heights."

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai expressed his grief on the demise of Sushma Swaraj, saying, "Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Behinji Sushma Swaraj. A tall leader and a great orator and people's person. My profound condolences to the people of India and her family and friends."

Swaraj was rushed to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) by her family sometime after 9 pm when she was taken ill.

According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old BJP stalwart was feeling restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Swaraj was declared dead at 10:50 pm.