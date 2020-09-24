YouTube
    Good case on merits, but not on medical grounds: SC while rejecting Sudha Bharadwaj’s bail plea

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 24: The Supreme Court has observed that the Bhima Koregaon accused Sudha Bharadwaj has good grounds tot seek bail on merits of her case. The court however declined to entertain her bail plea filed on medical grounds.

    A Bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said that the court was not inclined to grant bail to her on medical grounds. The court suggested that she move a plea for bail plea on the merits of the case.

    Good case on merits, but not on medical grounds: SC while rejecting Sudha Bharadwaj’s bail plea
    Bhima Koregaon accused Sudha Bharadwaj

    "We are not with you on medical grounds. You have a good case on merits. Why are you not filing for bail on merits," the Bench also comprising Justice Ajay Rastogi said.

    Bhima Koregaon: Accused formed Committee for Defence and Release of G N Saibaba

    Bharadwaj's counsel Vrinda Grover agreed to withdraw the bail plea on medical grounds and said that they will try for bail on merits of the case.

      Delhi riots: Salman Khurshid named for 'provocative speech' | Oneindia News

      She was arrested by the Maharashtra police in 2018 for allegedly inciting violence during the celebration of the anniversary of the battle at Bhima Koregaon. You have a good case on merits the SC said while taking exception to the certain submissions made by Bharadwaj before the Bombay High Court regarding the medical submitted by the jail authorities on August 21 which did not mention her condition of ischemic heart disease.

      Read more about:

      bhima koregaon supreme court

      Story first published: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 15:40 [IST]
