Gondwana Ganatantra Party likely to contest Chhattisgarh polls alone too

    Raipur, Oct 10: The Gondwana Ganatantra Party (GGP) announced earlier this week that it will contest in all 230 Assembly seats in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. The regional outfit is also likely to contest the elections in Chhattisgarh alone even though the Congress had tried to make an alliance with it to tap the tribal votes in the central Indian state.

    Chhattisgarh will go to a two-phase election on November 12 and 20 and the results will be out on December 11. The GGP has influence in some seats in Bilaspur and Sarguja divisions of the state.

    In MP, GGP leader Dabru Singh Uikey blamed the Congress, saying the latter had kept it waiting even after suggesting an alliance. He said the GGP had sought 11 seats in the state but the Congress was not ready with the proposal.

    Two big regional parties - Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party have already revealed their disappointment over the Congress's approach towards a grand alliance in the state with the former eventually ruling out any alliance with the Grand Old Party.

    In the 2013 Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, the GGP had contested in 44 seats but could not win any and finished second in one seat. Its vote-share that year was 1.6 per cent.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 14:58 [IST]
