‘Goli maaro saalo ko’: BJP MLA Kapil Mishra during pro-CAA rally

India

New Delhi, Dec 21: Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra led a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act on Saturday, where he could seen saying, "Kill those who betray the nation."

In a video posted on Twitter, Kapil Mishra, who joined BJP from AAP, can be heard shouting: "Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko (Shoot the nation's traitors)."

"We have also come to the road, there should be no misunderstanding about this. If we can win in the Parliament, we can definitely win in the street. Today I am also on the road with Delhi's youth, holding a peaceful march in support of citizenship law," he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police detained 40 persons in connection with the protests at Daryaganj. The protests turned violent after agitators torched a car, following which the police had use water cannons. The protestors set ablaze a private car at Subhash Marg. The fire was immediately doused.

Reportedly, the protesters set ablaze a private car at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj area of Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law. The fire was however immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers.

There have been widespread protests in different parts of the country against the citizenship law. The protesters say that the law discriminates on the basis of religion. They also said that it destroys the social fabric of the country.