Goldman Sachas VP arrested in Bengaluru on charges of siphoning Rs 38 crore

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Sep 10: The Vice President of Goldman Sachs has been arrested by the Bengaluru police on charges of fraud and misappropriation of funds.

Ashwani Jhunjunwala, a Vice President of the company's Bengaluru office has been accused of siphoning of around Rs 38 crore by logging into the company's internal systems.

He is accused of transferring 5.4 million dollars from the company's account to a private account abroad.

He is alleged to have transferred the amount on September 4. The company which has a mechanism to track such activities learnt that the transaction was made by Ashwani, the Indian Express reported.

Goldman Sachs filed a complaint with the police and a case was filed under Sections 419 and 420 and 408.

The complaint states that Ashwani had approached the company's junior employees on the pretext of training them. He then sent them away and is alleged to have used their systems to transfer the money.