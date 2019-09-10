  • search
Trending UNHRC FATF
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Goldman Sachas VP arrested in Bengaluru on charges of siphoning Rs 38 crore

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Sep 10: The Vice President of Goldman Sachs has been arrested by the Bengaluru police on charges of fraud and misappropriation of funds.

    Ashwani Jhunjunwala, a Vice President of the company's Bengaluru office has been accused of siphoning of around Rs 38 crore by logging into the company's internal systems.

    Goldman Sachas VP arrested in Bengaluru on charges of siphoning Rs 38 crore
    Representational Image

    He is accused of transferring 5.4 million dollars from the company's account to a private account abroad.

    He is alleged to have transferred the amount on September 4. The company which has a mechanism to track such activities learnt that the transaction was made by Ashwani, the Indian Express reported.

    Goldman Sachs filed a complaint with the police and a case was filed under Sections 419 and 420 and 408.

    The complaint states that Ashwani had approached the company's junior employees on the pretext of training them. He then sent them away and is alleged to have used their systems to transfer the money.

    More GOLDMAN SACHS News

    Read more about:

    goldman sachs arrested

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue